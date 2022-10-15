Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
