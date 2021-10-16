 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

