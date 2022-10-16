Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'l…