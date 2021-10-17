Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.