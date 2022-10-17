Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.