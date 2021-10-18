Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.