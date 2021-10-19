It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a m…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…