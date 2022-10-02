Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.