Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.