Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

