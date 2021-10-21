Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
