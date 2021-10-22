Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.