Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:30 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

