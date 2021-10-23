Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.