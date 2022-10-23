Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will it be cold and windy today in Northwest Indiana, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Porter and Jasper counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Full details here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Munster c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted.…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster ar…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It looks to …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.