Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT.