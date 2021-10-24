 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

