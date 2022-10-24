Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
