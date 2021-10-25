Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 12:18 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Su…