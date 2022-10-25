Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
