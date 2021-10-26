 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

