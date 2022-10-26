Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.