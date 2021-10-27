Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. To…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Su…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…