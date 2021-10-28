 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

