Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.