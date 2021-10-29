Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.