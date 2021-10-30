 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts