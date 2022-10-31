Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.