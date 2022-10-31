Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer for Saturday and Saturday night, but then showers will make a comeback. Track the temps and rain in our weekend forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…