Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.