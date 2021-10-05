Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Thursday. It should re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It look…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.