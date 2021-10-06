Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN
