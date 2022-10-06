 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

