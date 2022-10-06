Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.