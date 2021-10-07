Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.