Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It look…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.