Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.