Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. …
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
Munster's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Thursday. It should re…