Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

