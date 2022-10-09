Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.