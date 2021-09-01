Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.