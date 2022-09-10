The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN
One more day with a rain chance in Northwest Indiana before a dry streak begins. See when showers are most likely, when they'll exit the area, and what temperatures are expected in our weather update.
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the Region until 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Sunny skies and staying dry for the rest of the day though. Find out when showers and storms are coming back here.
No rain today in Northwest Indiana, just mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. Find out what temperatures are expected and when rain will return here.
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.
