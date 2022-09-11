Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day with a rain chance in Northwest Indiana before a dry streak begins. See when showers are most likely, when they'll exit the area, and what temperatures are expected in our weather update.
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the Region until 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Sunny skies and staying dry for the rest of the day though. Find out when showers and storms are coming back here.
No rain today in Northwest Indiana, just mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. Find out what temperatures are expected and when rain will return here.
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.