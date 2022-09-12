Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until MON 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.