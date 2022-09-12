Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until MON 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN
