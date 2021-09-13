Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
For the drive home in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It looks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees toda…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 d…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempera…