Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN

It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.