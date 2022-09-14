 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

The chance for rain continues today in Northwest Indiana with below normal temps. Find out when and where showers are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts