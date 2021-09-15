 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

