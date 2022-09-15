Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
The chance for rain continues today in Northwest Indiana with below normal temps. Find out when and where showers are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Dense fog has formed in parts of Northwest Indiana this morning and could slow down the morning commute. Find out how long it will stick around and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
