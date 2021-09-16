The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It looks …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…