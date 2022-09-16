 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

