Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.