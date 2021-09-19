Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
