Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.