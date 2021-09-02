Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Munster, IN
