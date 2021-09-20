 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Munster. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

